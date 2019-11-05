Linda S. Comeaux

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda S. Comeaux.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept my faith" 2 Timothy 4:7. Ms. Linda S. Comeaux, a native of Adrian and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 in her home surrounded by family at the age of 72. She was a retired employee of 25 years with Hibernia Bank. She will be remembered as a mother and grandmother whose love knew no bounds, she was adored by all that met and knew her. Ms. Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Biberon Comeaux; daughter Tammi Comeaux Bridges; brother and sister in law, Donnie and Donna Schang; sister and brother in law, John and Shanon Hansen; grandson and granddaughter, Clinton and Connie Doughty with two great grandchildren Kyler ad Kenlei Doughty and two nephews and two nieces. Preceded in death by her son, Brad Biberon Comeaux; father and mother Donald and Doris Schang and father and mother in law W.B. and Bernice Comeaux. A celebration of life will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, November 8 from 4pm until memorial service time of 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, The of Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.