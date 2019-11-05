"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept my faith" 2 Timothy 4:7. Ms. Linda S. Comeaux, a native of Adrian and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 in her home surrounded by family at the age of 72. She was a retired employee of 25 years with Hibernia Bank. She will be remembered as a mother and grandmother whose love knew no bounds, she was adored by all that met and knew her. Ms. Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Biberon Comeaux; daughter Tammi Comeaux Bridges; brother and sister in law, Donnie and Donna Schang; sister and brother in law, John and Shanon Hansen; grandson and granddaughter, Clinton and Connie Doughty with two great grandchildren Kyler ad Kenlei Doughty and two nephews and two nieces. Preceded in death by her son, Brad Biberon Comeaux; father and mother Donald and Doris Schang and father and mother in law W.B. and Bernice Comeaux. A celebration of life will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, November 8 from 4pm until memorial service time of 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, The of Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019