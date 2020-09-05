1/1
Linda S. Lambert
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda S. Lambert, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend on August 30, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in Cordele, GA and raised in Albany, GA. We will miss her sweet, loving smile, her hugs, her homemade treats, and her laughter. Funeral Prayer Services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with burial immediately following. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will not have a viewing and seating will be limited. She leaves behind her loving husband of 57 years, Gene; two sons Gary Lambert (Regina), and Jerry Lambert (Emily); and a daughter Sonya Dencausse (Robert); seven grandchildren Chance (Elyse), Liana, Emery, and Jacie Dencausse; Samantha Martin; and Nicholas and Mathew Lambert; six great-grandchildren Jailyn, Gracie and Reed Martin; Kallie, Kaysen and Brody Dencausse; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mollie and Henry "Duffy" Owens; a granddaughter, Lanie Michele Dencausse; a brother, Roger Selph; and her in-laws, Emery "Dooly" and Clonise Lambert. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
SEP
8
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
