Linda Sholmire Cannon
Linda Sholmire Cannon, native of Converse, LA and resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 77. She was a homemaker and loving grandmother. Linda is survived by her daughter, Wanda Cannon of Gonzales; sons, Joseph "Joey" Cannon of Gonzales and George Milton Cannon of St. Amant; 7 grandchildren, Harold Falgoust and Brittany, Miranda Arceneaux Estain and Dylan, Braylie Arceneaux, Amber Arceneaux Daws and Jared, Haley Cannon, George Milton Cannon, Jr. and Madelyn "Maddie" Cannon; 3 great-grandchildren, Jase Roberts, Ayden Arceneaux, Emily Falgoust and waiting on the arrival of her fourth great grandchild, Layne Paul Estain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Leo George Cannon; father, Milton L. B. Sholmire; mother, Opal Christine Aten Sholmire and daughter, Elizabeth Faye "Lisa" Cannon. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., celebrated by Deacon Steven Gonzales. Interment will follow at Stevens Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dylan Estain, Harold Falgoust, Jared Daws, Milton Cannon, Joey Cannon and Kevin Guidry. Please respect state health and safety guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
NOV
25
Service
11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
November 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
