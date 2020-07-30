1/1
Linda Telfrey
1949 - 2020
Linda Louise Thomas Telfrey born November 17, 1949 to Doris and Henry Thomas and passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Her contribution to the lives of many include but not limited to being loving wife, mother, grandmother,great grandmother and minister. Linda was a loving wife of 51 years to John Telfrey who proceeded her in death. She is survived by her 4 children Kenyetta Warren, Saidah I Harris, Ashaki Telfrey, and Ewunike Telfrey; 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great grandchildren. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she encountered. Viewing, Friday July 31, 2020 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge LA, 7221 Plank Road 70811 and Saturday August 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge. Celebration of life Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge
AUG
1
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge
