Linda Louise Thomas Telfrey born November 17, 1949 to Doris and Henry Thomas and passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Her contribution to the lives of many include but not limited to being loving wife, mother, grandmother,great grandmother and minister. Linda was a loving wife of 51 years to John Telfrey who proceeded her in death. She is survived by her 4 children Kenyetta Warren, Saidah I Harris, Ashaki Telfrey, and Ewunike Telfrey; 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great grandchildren. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she encountered. Viewing, Friday July 31, 2020 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge LA, 7221 Plank Road 70811 and Saturday August 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge. Celebration of life Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

