It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Watson announces her passing, on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 at the age of 67. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her significant other Bob and her son Joshua. Linda will also be fondly remembered by her grandson Ryker and by her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Linda enjoyed cooking, reading, cruises and the occasional hike in the Rocky Mountains. Friends and family called her for advice, comfort and a shoulder to cry on. She was known for her wit, dry sense of humor and ability to laugh even in the tough times. Her beloved dog IzzyWillie brought her joy and comfort and never left her side. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday February 26, 2019 between 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the family's home.
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019