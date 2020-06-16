Linda Williams, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 67. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Victory Baptist Church, Plaquemine on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 10am until religious services at 2pm, conducted by Pastor Garrett Brown. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughter, Opel Coleman and husband William, II, Candy Poche and husband Brian, and Tammy Hernandez and husband Adrian; sons, Edward Mitchell Williams and Albert Joseph Williams; grandchildren, Timothy Williams, Calab Strother, Candice, William, III, and Megan Coleman, Mackenzie and Devin Poche, Gabby and Kaitlyn Hernandez, Bryson, Brennan, Bethany and Bubba Williams; great grandchildren, Milleigh Williams, Jaxxon and Cullen Dufrene and Elijah Cotton; brothers, Tex James and Rex Melvin Williams; special niece, Melissa Shaffett and husband Darrell and their daughter Bella; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Scotty Dale Williams; mother and step father, Mae and Raymond Ruiz; father, Joseph Williams, Sr.; numerous sisters and brothers. Linda loved her puzzle books, spending time with and caring for her grandchildren. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.