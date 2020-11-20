Linda Wilson Landry, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, entered Heaven on November 12, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born to the late Percy E. Wilson and Virginia Wilson Palmer in Florida on Aug 24, 1946. She graduated from Wewahitchka High School and moved to New Orleans, LA where she met and married her husband of 54 years, Irvin P. Landry, Sr. They settled in Greenwell Springs, LA and raised their 3 children and retired. Linda is survived by her husband, Irvin P. Landry, Sr.; her children: Irvin Landry, Jr., of Greenwell Springs, LA, Terry Landry, of Spring, TX, and Debbie Herron, of Watson, LA; sister, Mary Ellen Brixhoff of Baker, LA and brother; Robert Wilson and wife Nancy, of GA. She is also survived by 5 adored grandchildren. Linda was amazingly talented, using her gifts of sewing, cooking and baking to help countless friends and family over the years. She was energetic, hard working, and always happy to help. But most importantly, she was an amazing mother and nothing brought her more joy than being a grandmother. She left a beautiful legacy of love and she will forever be missed. A memorial service will take place Monday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in G.S., LA.

