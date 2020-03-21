Linden Joseph Crochet, a resident of Pierre Part, passed away at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was 82 and a native of Belle Rose. He was a retired Drilling Supervisor with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Linden loved working in his garden and was always prepared to help anyone with a project. He loved sitting on his swing when friends stopped in to visit. He also enjoyed the time he spent traveling the country. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anna Belle (Crochet) Crochet; daughters, Patty Marks (John) and Paula Giroir (Mark); sons, Scott Crochet (Kelly), Randy Crochet (Nicole) and Damon Crochet (Shell); siblings, Patricia Riendeau, Elaine Burns, Eulove Crochet Jr., and Russell Crochet; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Vaughn, Brett Crochet, John Marks, Lori Turner, Abbie Marks, Samantha Crochet, Seth Crochet, Tyler Crochet, Brandi Giroir, Wesley Vidrine, Chloe Jewell and Carter Cook; 9 great grandchildren, Kohen Sanchez, Luke Vaughn, Jake Vaughn, Anna Belle Turner, Uriah, Ezra, and Asher Crochet, and Elle and Charlotte Crochet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eulove Sr. and Alida LeBlanc Crochet; siblings, Audrey Riecke, Hillard Crochet, Joe Emory Crochet, Freddie Crochet, Melvin Crochet, Bernice Dugas and Marie Mabile. A private service will be held. We would like to thank Patrick for always being there for us and David with Cardinal Hospice. To offer condolences to the family please visit, www.oursofhPierrePart.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020