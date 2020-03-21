Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Linden Joseph Crochet, a resident of Pierre Part, passed away at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was 82 and a native of Belle Rose. He was a retired Drilling Supervisor with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Linden loved working in his garden and was always prepared to help anyone with a project. He loved sitting on his swing when friends stopped in to visit. He also enjoyed the time he spent traveling the country. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anna Belle (Crochet) Crochet; daughters, Patty Marks (John) and Paula Giroir (Mark); sons, Scott Crochet (Kelly), Randy Crochet (Nicole) and Damon Crochet (Shell); siblings, Patricia Riendeau, Elaine Burns, Eulove Crochet Jr., and Russell Crochet; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Vaughn, Brett Crochet, John Marks, Lori Turner, Abbie Marks, Samantha Crochet, Seth Crochet, Tyler Crochet, Brandi Giroir, Wesley Vidrine, Chloe Jewell and Carter Cook; 9 great grandchildren, Kohen Sanchez, Luke Vaughn, Jake Vaughn, Anna Belle Turner, Uriah, Ezra, and Asher Crochet, and Elle and Charlotte Crochet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eulove Sr. and Alida LeBlanc Crochet; siblings, Audrey Riecke, Hillard Crochet, Joe Emory Crochet, Freddie Crochet, Melvin Crochet, Bernice Dugas and Marie Mabile. A private service will be held. We would like to thank Patrick for always being there for us and David with Cardinal Hospice. To offer condolences to the family please visit, Linden Joseph Crochet, a resident of Pierre Part, passed away at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was 82 and a native of Belle Rose. He was a retired Drilling Supervisor with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Linden loved working in his garden and was always prepared to help anyone with a project. He loved sitting on his swing when friends stopped in to visit. He also enjoyed the time he spent traveling the country. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anna Belle (Crochet) Crochet; daughters, Patty Marks (John) and Paula Giroir (Mark); sons, Scott Crochet (Kelly), Randy Crochet (Nicole) and Damon Crochet (Shell); siblings, Patricia Riendeau, Elaine Burns, Eulove Crochet Jr., and Russell Crochet; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Vaughn, Brett Crochet, John Marks, Lori Turner, Abbie Marks, Samantha Crochet, Seth Crochet, Tyler Crochet, Brandi Giroir, Wesley Vidrine, Chloe Jewell and Carter Cook; 9 great grandchildren, Kohen Sanchez, Luke Vaughn, Jake Vaughn, Anna Belle Turner, Uriah, Ezra, and Asher Crochet, and Elle and Charlotte Crochet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eulove Sr. and Alida LeBlanc Crochet; siblings, Audrey Riecke, Hillard Crochet, Joe Emory Crochet, Freddie Crochet, Melvin Crochet, Bernice Dugas and Marie Mabile. A private service will be held. We would like to thank Patrick for always being there for us and David with Cardinal Hospice. To offer condolences to the family please visit, www.oursofhPierrePart.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close