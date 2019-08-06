Lindon "Lynn" Denham

Lindon "Lynn" Denham, a native of Central, passed away August 3, 2019 at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife Linda. He was Pops to Layla, Namit, Michael, Levi, and Alicia. Also survived by his sister Nita and her husband Wesley Grice, brother Robert Denham and wife Opal, and many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father Dewitt T. Denham, mother Rossie Evelyn Denham Hanson, his first wife Wilda, sister Celia Denham, and brother Hardy Hanson. A memorial will be held Saturday August 10th at 11 am with visitation from 9 am-11 am at Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70818.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019
