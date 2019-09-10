Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindsey Ryan Thibodeaux. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Healing Place Church Arena 19202 Highland Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Healing Place Church Arena 19202 Highland Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lindsey Ryan Thibodeaux, age 40, was called home by his Heavenly Father in the early morning hours of September 7th. Lindsey lived his life to the fullest through his faith in Christ and life scripture, Philippians 4:13 which proclaims "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." Lindsey, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge was loved by many and impacted so many lives with his endless smile, encouragement and support of others through his caring and loving heart. Lindsey had many accomplishments during his short life, being appointed the Ambassador for the March of Dimes, the Louisiana Young Hero's Award's recipient, named the honorary co-captain for LSU at the final games of the 1997 College World Series and the team statistician for the 1996 Christian Life Academy AA State Basketball Champions, as well as many other memorable accomplishments. Lindsey graduated from Christian Life Academy and LSU with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication. Lindsey was an avid LSU fan and for many was a resource on past and current facts for both the Football and Baseball teams. Lindsey's survivors include his parents Pierre and Clara Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge, his many aunts, uncles and cousins, extended family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Clarence M. and Lillian Cooper Thibodeaux and Cosmo John and Nancy Ranzino. The family invites you to join them for visitation at the Healing Place Church Arena, 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA from 2-4PM on Thursday, September 12th. A service celebrating his life will follow at 4PM. In honor of his love for LSU, the family encourages everyone to wear purple and gold. Lindsey was a special man, so warm, likable, caring and an obedient child of God. No words can describe the feelings of our loss, but we rest in the assurance that he is in the loving hands of God his Father. In keeping with Lindsey's wishes, donations to the Healing Place Church or the are requested in lieu of flowers.

