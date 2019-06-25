Liney Joseph Guidry, age 84, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away surrounded by his loving family June 23, 2019. Liney was born May 23, 1935 in Cecilia, LA to the late Anlow Guidry and Amanda Duplechin Guidry and was predeceased by his brothers Floyd Guidry and Harold Guidry. Liney was a 1960 graduate of Southwestern Louisiana Institute, Lafayette, LA with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He enjoyed a long and successful career in the petrochemical industry, retiring in 1999 as Product Manager for the Fluorocarbons Division of LaRoche Chemical. Liney was a true Louisiana outdoorsman with passion for hunting and saltwater fishing. Many memories were made at his camp in Dulac, LA where he taught his grandchildren to fish and crab. He loved all things LSU and was an avid fan of Tiger sports. He was a devoted husband, father and Paw Paw and a shining example of discipline, character, purpose and drive. In addition, he had a gift for having people laughing before delivering a joke's punch line. When it came to storytelling, those listening were in awe of every word, he was truly one-of-a-kind. Liney is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Karol Jane Nuttall, and his three children and spouses, Theresa Guidry Johnson and Bruce Johnson, Pamela Suzanne Tennyson and Richard Tennyson, and Steven Ross Guidry and Darlene Gremillion Guidry; brothers Mac Guidry and Curnal Guidry; grandchildren and spouses, Ross and Stephanie Doran, Amanda Doran, Devin Guidry, David and Alicia Guidry, Derek Guidry, Darin Guidry, and Danie Guidry and great grandchild John Ross Doran. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson HWY, in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm. Visitation will resume Sunday, June 30th at 11:00 a.m. with the Memorial service beginning at 1:00 p.m. with a reception following. Pallbearers will be Mac Guidry, Curnal Guidry, Steven Guidry, Ross Doran, David Guidry, Derek Guidry, Darin Guidry, Terry Brouillette and Jules Debataz. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Baton Rouge, LA or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX. The family of Liney Guidry would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the wonderful doctors and staff that helped care for our father in his time of need. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary