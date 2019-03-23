Linton J. Manuel, a resident of Jackson, died on Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 at his home. He was 90 years old and was retired from East Louisiana State Hospital with 30 years of service. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Rev. Ed Jelks. Burial will be in Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Jackson. Linton is survived by his nieces, Donna Murano and husband, Noel and Debbie Morris. Nephews, Gary Manuel and wife, Connie and Nat Manuel. Great-nephews, Dr. Mark Ventress and wife, Eva and Noel Murano, Jr. and niece, Sarah Allen and husband, Albert. Great-great-nieces and nephews, Ava, Vivian, Abby, Christopher, Amber, Kimberly and Brian. Linton is preceded in death by his son, Ricky Manuel and wife, Billie Sue. His parents, Alphe and Eva Manuel, brother, Nathan J. Manuel Sr. and his long-time companion, Marvelene Wilson. Linton was on the Jackson Town Council and was an East Feliciana Parish Policy Juror for 20 years. He was a friend to everyone. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019