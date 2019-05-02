A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Linzie "L.J." Joseph Tullier Jr. died 12:30pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He was 69, a resident of Prairieville, and a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Visiting at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10am until funeral service at 1pm in the funeral home chapel officiated by Lester Mut. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Beth Alleman Tullier; two sons, Raymond Tullier Sr. and companion Jerri Scioneaux, and Corey Tullier; two brothers and two sisters, Arthur Tullier, Ronald Tullier, Henrietta Marie and husband, Charles Alleman, Victoria and husband, David Hariford; four grandchildren, Misty and husband, Corey Quinn, Raymond Tullier Jr., Rusty Tullier, and Stormi Hill; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Quinn; step-great-grandchildren, Cohen Quinn and Kacie Quinn; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Linzie Joseph Sr. and Agnes Bourgoyne Tullier; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Tullier; a nephew, Thomas Tullier. Urn Bearers are Greg Tullier, Chris Alleman, Jody Tullier and Shane Yates. L.J. retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development after 45 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3784.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019