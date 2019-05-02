Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linzie Joseph "L.J." Tullier Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Linzie "L.J." Joseph Tullier Jr. died 12:30pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He was 69, a resident of Prairieville, and a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Visiting at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10am until funeral service at 1pm in the funeral home chapel officiated by Lester Mut. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Beth Alleman Tullier; two sons, Raymond Tullier Sr. and companion Jerri Scioneaux, and Corey Tullier; two brothers and two sisters, Arthur Tullier, Ronald Tullier, Henrietta Marie and husband, Charles Alleman, Victoria and husband, David Hariford; four grandchildren, Misty and husband, Corey Quinn, Raymond Tullier Jr., Rusty Tullier, and Stormi Hill; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Quinn; step-great-grandchildren, Cohen Quinn and Kacie Quinn; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Linzie Joseph Sr. and Agnes Bourgoyne Tullier; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Tullier; a nephew, Thomas Tullier. Urn Bearers are Greg Tullier, Chris Alleman, Jody Tullier and Shane Yates. L.J. retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development after 45 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3784. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Linzie "L.J." Joseph Tullier Jr. died 12:30pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He was 69, a resident of Prairieville, and a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Visiting at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10am until funeral service at 1pm in the funeral home chapel officiated by Lester Mut. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Beth Alleman Tullier; two sons, Raymond Tullier Sr. and companion Jerri Scioneaux, and Corey Tullier; two brothers and two sisters, Arthur Tullier, Ronald Tullier, Henrietta Marie and husband, Charles Alleman, Victoria and husband, David Hariford; four grandchildren, Misty and husband, Corey Quinn, Raymond Tullier Jr., Rusty Tullier, and Stormi Hill; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Quinn; step-great-grandchildren, Cohen Quinn and Kacie Quinn; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Linzie Joseph Sr. and Agnes Bourgoyne Tullier; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Tullier; a nephew, Thomas Tullier. Urn Bearers are Greg Tullier, Chris Alleman, Jody Tullier and Shane Yates. L.J. retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development after 45 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3784. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close