Lionel 'Nelly' Joseph

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Ewellville, LA
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Ewellville, LA
Obituary
Lionel 'Nelly' Joseph departed this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, LA. He was 76, a native and resident of Klotzville, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Ewellville, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
