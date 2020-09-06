Lionel "Lonnie" Aaron Reese Sr., age 68 entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was a native of Scotlandville, Louisiana where he was a member of Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Viewing at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4-7 pm and Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora Street on September 10, 2020 9-10:45 am. Private service to follow at 11 am.,Lonnie leaves to cherish his memories a devoted son, Lionel "Aaron" Reese Jr; his loving mother, Irene W. Reese; five granddaughters; one grandson; two great-granddaughters; one sister, Brendalyn Reese; two brothers, Foster III and Daryl (Sharon). Two devoted cousins, Byron Hollins, and Derrick Hollins; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

