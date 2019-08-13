A ceremony celebrating the life of Mr. Lionel A. McCauley (Mac) will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, La.303 W. Pleasant Road at 11 am. Mac was born October 12, 1936 in Eunice, LA and departed from this life surrounded by his family on August 9, 2019 at his home in Pride, LA. He was a retired machinist from DSM Copolymer, served with the United States Air Force and a member of the Rock Church. He was an avid LSU sports fan, and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Navy and Agnes McCauley. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Winnie McCauley; children Clint McCauley (Michelle), Kelly Hall (David), Lonnie McCauley (Melissa); also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name preferred to , 26 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN or woundedwarriorproject.org Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory, Tel # 225-644-9683.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019