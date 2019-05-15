Lionel "Butch" Adams

Obituary
Lionel "Butch" Adams departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Hospital, New Orleans, LA. He was 73, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of New Orleans, LA. Visitation at Eagle Wright Baptist Church, Gray, LA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Dr. Irving Brown. Burial on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00am in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513.To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
