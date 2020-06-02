Lionel Benton Sr., entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was a 66 year old native of Baton Rouge and 1971 Capitol High School graduate. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 8:00 am until 9:45 am; an invitation only service will be FB Live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 11:00 am; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Demetrius Powell, Kizzy Love (Felton), Lionel, Jr. (Andrea) and Terrell Benton; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings, Mamie Toussaint, Martha, Joyce, Dalton, Jr. (Clara) and James Benton (Bennie); Leona Morgan (Alvin) and Barbara Carter (Jerome); preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Benton; parents, Ernest and Vella Benton; and four siblings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store