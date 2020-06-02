Lionel Benton Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lionel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lionel Benton Sr., entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was a 66 year old native of Baton Rouge and 1971 Capitol High School graduate. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 8:00 am until 9:45 am; an invitation only service will be FB Live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 11:00 am; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Demetrius Powell, Kizzy Love (Felton), Lionel, Jr. (Andrea) and Terrell Benton; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings, Mamie Toussaint, Martha, Joyce, Dalton, Jr. (Clara) and James Benton (Bennie); Leona Morgan (Alvin) and Barbara Carter (Jerome); preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Benton; parents, Ernest and Vella Benton; and four siblings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Service
11:00 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved