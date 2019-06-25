Lionel passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at Iberville Oaks Nursing Home at the age of 90. He was a native and resident of Plaquemine and U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a supervisor when he retired from Kaiser Aluminum. A graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10am conducted by Rev. Jeff Moore. He is survived by his daughter, Georgia Renee Hebert; nephew and caregiver, Sidney "Chuckie" Babin, III and wife Berta, and several nieces and nephews. Lionel was preceded in death by wife, Sadie Jones Templet; son, Lionel C. "Lonnie" Templet, Jr.; three sisters, Mable Ayo, Myrna Kirkland, Myrtis Babin Guercio; three brothers, Doyle, Joe, and Germain Templet. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of OLOL, Iberville Oaks and Comfort Care Hospice. Lionel was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Pierre Part. Internet: Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 27, 2019