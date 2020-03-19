Lionel Dillon peacefully passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux, LA surrounded by his loving family. He was 70, a native and resident of Vacherie LA. He worked as a teacher, coach and counselor at Assumption High School for 33 years. He mentored many students; throughout the parish he was loved and adored by many. Private funeral services limited to the immediate family will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Highway Baptist Church, 1185 Magnolia Heights St., Vacherie, LA. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Comeaux Dillon; 4 children, Craig, Tamara, Jereal and Gerard Dillon; 7 grandchildren, Taja, Craig Brenden, Langston, Gerrniya, Germanie, Gerard Jr. and Harper Dillon; 2 brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Amelia Knight Dillon; two brothers, one sister, his grandparents, and godparents. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020