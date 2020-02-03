Lionel Francois entered into eternal rest on January 30, 2020 at the age of 79. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and native of Glynn, LA. Survived by his wife, Josephine Francois; daughters, Lynn Stewart, Patricia Dyce and Lucille Francois; son, Ronald Francois; sister, Laura Virgin; brother, Isiah Toussaint and a host of grandchildren. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020