Lionel Joseph Bourgeois, Sr., a native and resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Lionel was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean conflict. He worked and retired from the petrochemical industry as a mechanic. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris Hodges Bourgeois; 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Lionel Bourgeois, Jr. and Jill of Gautier, MS, Thomas Bourgeois and Christy of Gonzales, LA and Tim Bourgeois and Connie of Geismar, LA; 8 grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Janelle and Lionel Bourgeois, III, Brady and Matthew, Derek and Lauren and 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, John Batiste Bourgeois and Winnie Smiley Bourgeois; sister, Marie Rome; brother, John Bourgeois and daughter-in-law, Patricia Smith Bourgeois. A memorial gathering will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 11:30 am until memorial service at 1:30 pm followed by interment of ashes at Hope Haven Cemetery in Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020