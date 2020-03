Lionel Joseph Bourgeois, Sr., a native and resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Lionel was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean conflict . He worked and retired from the petrochemical industry as a mechanic. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris Hodges Bourgeois; 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Lionel Bourgeois, Jr. and Jill of Gautier, MS, Thomas Bourgeois and Christy of Gonzales, LA and Tim Bourgeois and Connie of Geismar, LA; 8 grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Janelle and Lionel Bourgeois, III, Brady and Matthew, Derek and Lauren and 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, John Batiste Bourgeois and Winnie Smiley Bourgeois; sister, Marie Rome; brother, John Bourgeois and daughter-in-law, Patricia Smith Bourgeois. A memorial gathering will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 11:30 am until memorial service at 1:30 pm followed by interment of ashes at Hope Haven Cemetery in Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales ( www.oursofh.com ) is in charge of arrangements.