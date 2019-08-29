Lionel Joseph Flowers

Obituary
Lionel Joseph Flowers, a lifelong resident of White Castle, passed away Monday August 26, 2019 at the age of 57 at his residence. Visiting Saturday August 31, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at Progressive Baptist Church 32580 Leona Street White Castle, La. Interment in St Paul Baptist Church Cemetery. Lionel is survived by his mother Sophonia Camel, son Damien Singleton, two daughters Kierre Green and Isadora Flowers, three sisters Dorothy Hawkins, Ruby Flowers, and Henrietta Wesley, three brothers Dwayne (Zebrita) Flowers, Lionel Saylor, and Joseph (Mary) Saylor, three grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
