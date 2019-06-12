Lionel McCastle entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was an 83-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of the Alsen Community. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6-8pm; visitation resumes at Mt. Bethel Missionary B.C. Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00am until service at 11:00am; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his devoted daughters, Myra Lowe (Abe), Prairieville, Louisiana, Shedria Jell (Myron), Zachary, Louisiana, and Yvonne McCastle, Tyrone, Georgia; 15 grandchildren including four whom he reared, Ericka Pierson, Tampa, Florida; Elizah Pierson Jr., Yurica Williams (Reginald), and Travis Pierson (Jamie), all of Baton Rouge; siblings, Admon McCastle (Willie Mae), Baker, Louisiana, Geraldine Higgins, Baton Rouge, and Ralph Batteau, Australia; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Isaac Sr., Baton Rouge and Jerry Lee Isaac Sr. (Theresa), Maringouin, Louisiana; sisters-in-law, Nettie McCastle and Helen Isaac, Baton Rouge; nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends; preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Lee McCastle; daughter, Patricia Ann Pierson; stepson, Anthony Isaac Sr.; parents, Mary and Royal McCastle Sr.; siblings, Royal Jr. and Eddie Lee McCastle, Rosemary Norwood, and Vernal Simms; grandson, Devin Devon Dandridge; great-grandson, Jace Damond Wilson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019