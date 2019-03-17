Lisa Ann Anthony born 11/08/1963 died 03/02/2019 age 55. Lisa Ann Anthony died in her sleep at her home in Amite Louisiana on March the second 2019. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Anthony and her father MC Anthony. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Rose Marie Anthony and Elaine Anthony. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Calvin Anthony, David Anthony, Donnie Anthony, Robert Anthony, Tommy Anthony and Ralph Anthony. Survived by her brother Wilford Anthony and sister in law Florence Anthony. Also survived by her longtime companion Matthew Treadway. Lisa was a beautiful soul and a free spirit. She will forever be missed by all the people whose lives she touched. She will remain in my heart forever. Lisa Ann