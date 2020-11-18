Lisa Ann Autin Robertson was called to her heavenly home at the age of 56, while surrounded by her loving family, shortly after complications due to surgery on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, June 9, 1964 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a native of Waggaman but resided in Marrero. She will be dearly missed by her loving parents Nelson and Gayle Autin. She was the mother of Jennifer Robertson VanDenBoogaard (Jason). Grandmother of Jason Jr. and Justillian VanDenBoogaard. Sister of Susan Autin Goheen (David). Aunt of Derek (Sasha), Dylan (Taylor), and Heather Goheen. Great Aunt of Kae'Lanna Goheen. Predeceased by her paternal grandparents Steven and Madelia Autin. Also predeceased by her maternal grandparents Irvin and Justilia Friloux and James de la Gardelle. She is now with the love of her life, the late Wayne Valley. Lisa was a very kind and loving person. She lived her life to the fullest and she had many friends. She loved cutting grass with her father, fishing, camping, bingo, and caring for all her animals, especially her chickens. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her! A memorial service will be held at Visitation of Our Lady Church at 3500 Ames Blvd, Marrero, LA on Saturday, November 21, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A Mass will be held at 11:00 am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
for the Robertson family.