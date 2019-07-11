Lisa Ann Lemoine, 59, passed away on June 27, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center with her family by her side. Lisa was born on May 30, 1960 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is survived by her siblings, Sherrie Lynn Lemoine, Paul Edward "Eddie" Lemoine, Jr, and his wife, Connie B. Lemoine, and Gregory Michael Lemoine and his wife, Shelia B. Lemoine. She is also survived by one nephew, Andrew Blake Lemoine, his wife, Courtney F. Lemoine, two nieces, Laci L. Arbour, her husband, Derek Arbour, and Alaina Elisabeth Lemoine, her husband, Graham S. Fruge; two great nieces, Sadie Marie Lemoine and Zoey Bee Arbour, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Celeste Bordelon Lemoine and her grandparents, Phil Lawrence Bordelon and Edna Gremillion Bordelon. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 13, 2019