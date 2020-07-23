1/1
Lisa Denise Dupperclay
Lisa Denise Duperclay was a native and resident of Paulina. She passed away peacefully at the Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge, at 4:15 A.M., Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was 55. A walk-thru public visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Funeral Home, 623 Railroad Avenue, Donaldsonville, from 9:30 A.M. until 10:45 A.M., followed by Private Services for Immediate Family Members Only at 11:00 A.M. conducted by the Rev.Ulysses Jarrow. Private Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Paulina. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES. Survived by her mother, Almeda Davis Duperclay. Her brothers, Fred, Jr.(Paulette), Walter, Sr., Keith (Glenda) and Kenneth Duperclay. Her godchild, Dabrica Duperclay. Her aunt, Leana Shiloh. Her best friend, Aleta Doherty. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Fred Duperclay, Sr. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guestbook.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Katherine Clayton
