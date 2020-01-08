|
|
Lisa Gae Pond, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Amite, LA, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends at OLOL on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 56. Lisa graduated from LSU with a degree in Landscape Architecture and worked for 30 years as a cartographer for the Louisiana Geological Survey at LSU. One of Lisa's passions was rescuing animals and taking them home to love. Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Kevin Norris Crawford; mother, Glenda Gae Pond; and aunt, Mona Rae Vorwald. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Walton Lewis and Mona "Cricket" Gasaway; uncle, Walt Gasaway. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. with Memorial Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa's memory are suggested to the , Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge, or the . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020