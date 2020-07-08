Lisa Gaye (Romero) LaFaver, of Bremond, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence at the age of 50 years old after a long battle with A.L.S. She was born to Owen Romero and Carrie (Davis) Romero in New Orleans, LA. Lisa married Alan LaFaver in New Orleans, LA on October 24, 1998. She was a University of New Orleans alumna. Lisa was an employee of the Fulton County School System in Georgia as a Technology Specialist for 11 years. Lisa lived in the Bremond area for a month and previously lived in Slidell, LA and suburban Atlanta, GA. She was a native of Terrytown, LA. Lisa was a profoundly faithful Christian and a devout Roman Catholic. She was preceded in death by her parents. Lisa is survived by her husband of 21 ½ years, Alan LaFaver of Bremond, daughters Emmy LaFaver of Bremond and Chloe LaFaver of Bremond, sister Kelly Canavan and husband Rob of Marietta, GA, sisters-in-law Sandra LaFaver of Slidell, LA, Michelle Manfredi and husband Mark of Aiea, HI, brothers Owen Romero of New Orleans, LA, Johnny Romero of New Orleans, LA, and Shawn Romero and wife Natalie of Baton Rouge, LA, brother-in-law Odell LaFaver and wife Kathrin of Chicago, IL, nieces and nephews Bobby and Mitchell Canavan, Davis James Romero, Elena and Lukas LaFaver, Nicole Manfredi Goff (husband Jerry), Renee and Tony Manfredi, father-in-law Wayne LaFaver and wife Deanna of Bremond, TX, and mother-in-law Lorraine LaFaver of Slidell, LA. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:00 am with a rosary to follow at 9:30 am at Bremond Memorial Funeral Home with Father Stephen Dardis officiating. Mass will be at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Dardis and Father Celso Yu officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers: Owen Romero, Shawn Romero, Steve Brandon and Wayne LaFaver. Honorary Pallbearers: Gerald Boniche, Trent Gleason, Adam Scott and Evans Hale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.teamlisa23.com.