|
|
Lisa Gaye Saunders Karr, a native of Ironton, Ohio and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 65. Survived by her spouse James E. Karr of 43 years, her daughter Amber Renee' Karr Ersrud, two grandchildren Kadlin Renee' and Kasen James, son in law Hans J Ersrud. Brother, Edward Kevin Saunders & wife Vicki. Sister, Amanda Saunders Alleman & husband Charles. Brother in law, Alan Karr & wife Chris. Sister in law, Karen Hinds & husband Steve. Nieces and nephews, Nikki Pierce, Michele Cox, Heather Saunders, Jake Saunders, Matthew Roppolo, Kristen Shoemake, Magan Everhardt, Jeremy Talbot. Preceded in death by her father, Donald Lee Saunders. Mother and father in law, Jack and Norma Karr. Grandparents Edward & Elsie Keating, Ralph & Mildred Saunders. Lisa worked at J.C. Penny, in the money room, Capital Bank Credit Department, Parkview Baptist Preschool as a Teacher's aide and older 4's Teacher, Pennington Bio. Medical Center. Lisa retired from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal in 2018. She enjoyed reading, writing children stories, and her wreath crafts. Members of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Honor Guard will act as pallbearers, as well as Boyd Petty and Mike Polito of the Fire Marshal Office, with nephews Matthew Roppolo Jake Saunders, and Jeremy Talbot as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 12 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Pruitt presiding over the services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Lisa fought a hard fight, never gave up and always had Faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She will be missed by many friends and relatives. Special thanks to the medical staff of Gastro Associates as well as the TULANE Transplant Team. Also, the outstanding medical staff at both OLOL and TULANE Medical Center.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019