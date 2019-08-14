Lisa Gayle Massenburg was born on October 15th, 1960 and left this life on August 7th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Father, Henry A. Raymond Sr. Lisa is survived by her Mother, Mildred R. Guntz, brothers; Leon Raymond, Henry Raymond Jr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Frank (Angela) Raymond of Oceanside, California. She is also survived by five nephews, three nieces and a host of relatives and friends. Lisa spent her most formative years between South Baton Rouge and the Northdale area. It was obvious at an early age that Lisa was extremely bright. Lisa graduated from Southern University Laboratory School in Scotlandville. She went on to graduate from Xavier University with a degree in Pharmacy. In 1987 she passed the exam and became a Pharmacist. She worked in the greater New Orleans area for many years before returning to live in Baton Rouge. Lisa will be remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness and giving spirit. She will live on in our hearts forever. Graveside services Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11AM Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019