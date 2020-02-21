Lisa Lanning Coussou, a loving wife, step mother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was 59 years old, a native of New Orleans and resident of Denham Springs. Lisa was an exquisite cook and she enjoyed making her own hot sauce, pepper jelly and spending time with her loved ones. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 32 years, Tommy Coussou; step daughter, Angie Coussou Robertson; step son, Jeremy Coussou; father, Richard Lanning, Jr.; sister, Debbie McKowen, and husband John; two brothers, Michael C. Lanning; Richard Lanning, III; brother-in-law, Herbert "Bubba" P. Coussou, Jr. and wife Beth; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of loving family members. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Monday February 24, 2020 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Hayden Garcia. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the or . Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020