Lisa Prince Salman passed away on Thursday, Sept 5, 2019 at OLOL. She was 62. Survived by a brother Stephen Prince (Lucy) of Beaufort, SC, 2 sisters Lucille Prince Guillot of Napoleonville, and Cheryl Prince Freeman (Buzz) of Crossville Tennessee, and a lifelong friend Linda Migues of Klotzville, LA. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and two loving pets, Xena and Athena. Preceded in death by her mother Adeline Prince Borne, father Walter Prince Jr. and stepfather Alton P. Borne, stepsister Ollie Borne Broussard. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept 8 at the New Covenant Community Church, Hwy 70 in Pierre Part, LA at 2:00 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019