Lisa Smiley Vincent passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the age of 51. She was a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her devoted husband of 20 years, Brad; mother, Leslie Raymond; brothers, John and Justin Smiley and Brian Kendrick (Brittany); mother and father-in-law, Billie and Jimmie Stafford; special sister-in-law, Linda Bosarge; sister-in-law, Becky Vincent; brothers-in-law, Bill and Ricky Vincent; aunt, Barbara Laye; uncle, Michael Nolan; and four nieces and 4 great-nephews. Lisa is preceded in death by her father, Frank Smiley; and grandparents, John D. and Louise Smiley, Emmitt and Jackie Nolan. Visitation will be at Denham Springs Seventh Day Adventist Church, 27206 LA-16, Denham Springs, LA, on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 5:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 PM. Greenoaks handled arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019