Lisa Stokes Hanks, 62, received her angel wings on March 28,2020 surrounded by the love of her family. No doubt, her son, D.W. was waiting at the gates of heaven to greet her. She was a lifelong resident of St. Francisville and a retired correctional officer. "The lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiced; and with my song I will praise him." (Psalms 28:7). Lisa loved God and believed in him with all her heart. More than anything in this world Lisa loved her children and grandchildren. She is survived by daughter, Ashley Bradley, and her husband, Robert. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Blake, Bayleigh, Kailie and Hayden. Also survived by her sister, Jeanette Knight, and brother, Daniel Stokes. She is proceeded in death by her son, DW (David Ross Jr.), her mother, Ruth Stokes, and father Donald Lee Stokes, her brothers Gary, Joe, and Timmy Stokes. Special thanks to Daniel Stokes and Sherry Wilson for the loving care in the past few months. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020