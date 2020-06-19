Mary "Lisa" Toups Batts, died peacefully at home in Addis, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Lisa, 64, was born Dec 28, 1955, in Baton Rouge. She was the beloved daughter of Beth Ann Bergeron and Henry Octave Toups III. She graduated from Brusly High School in 1973. She was retired from Dow Chemical Company and a Six Sigma Black Belt after a 38-year career. She was a founding member of the Civic League of Addis, Inc. and a member of the Addis Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Monday, June 22nd, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by the Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment of ashes will be in the church mausoleum. Lisa is survived by her four children and their spouses, Casey and wife Ashley Johnson Batts, Kyle "Bucky" and wife Emily White Batts, Benjamin Batts, and Alissa Batts and fiancé Ben Haddock. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jackson Henry, Andrew Robert, Audrey Fay, Shelby Ann, Josie Marie Batts, Sean Ledet. Her mother, Beth Ann Bergeron Toups; siblings, Suzie Toups Naquin and husband Terry, Julie Toups Graffeo and husband Mark, Tommy and wife Marie Pollage Toups, David and wife Melissa Toups, Donald "Donu" Toups, and John and wife Valerie Toups. Nieces and nephews include, Clay Naquin and fiancée Allison Guerrero, Katie Graffeo Dimm and husband Eric, and Addie Graffeo, Taylor, Madison, Nicole, Brandon and wife Bethany, Megan, Grace and Hayden Toups and godchild, Emily Naquin Domingue and husband Mike. She is also survived by great aunts, Jean Kershaw, Peggy Hardy and numerous cousins. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Henry Octave Toups III; aunts, Iris Bennen and Petsy Brecheen; uncles, C.A. Bergeron, Ted Bergeron and Clifford Toups; and her nephew, Drew Naquin. One of Lisa's most notable gifts to her community was spearheading the Addis 75thBirthday Celebration with a core group where people came from parts unknown over three days to reconnect with their memories and friends old and new. She loved to share her knowledge with youth whether it was writing, catechism, life lessons, and even Cajun dancing for an Our Town Brusly High School production. She had a passion for creative writing, especially poetry. During her lifetime, one of her last gifts to loved ones was their eulogy. She loved sharing her life with her family and friends. Lisa felt her greatest gift in life was her grandchildren, they were her inspiration and they will fondly remember her always asking, "Who loves you Baby? MoMo T." The family thanks the many extended family and friends who have supported us and prayed with us through her journey, especially Rev. Matt Dupre and Rev. Matt Lorrain. Lisa wanted to acknowledge and personally thank Tejas N. Vora with Go Physical Therapy for being instrumental in her keeping her mobility during her illness and Ruth Mouch for providing such comfort in her final journey. In lieu of flowers, masses may be scheduled in her name or memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.