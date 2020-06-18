Lisa Walters Aucoin entered into eternal rest June 9, 2020. Survived by her husband, Oliver Aucoin, Jr,; parents; Benny and Edith Walters; sons, Donald and Maurice Aucoin. Visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020, 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA., Pastor Clyde McNell, Sr., officiating. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Port, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.