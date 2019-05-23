Lisa Washington

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Thibodaux Bypass Church of Christ
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
West Thibodaux Bypass Church of Christ
Thibodaux, LA
Obituary
Lisa Washington departed this life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at L.B.J. Hospital in Houston, TX. She was 51, and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the West Thibodaux Bypass Church of Christ in Thibodaux, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in Halfway Cemetery in Gray, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019
