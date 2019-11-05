The Advocate Obituaries
Livy Louise Woodard Levatino, 81, of Greensburg, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on the morning of Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She is a believer of Jesus Christ and a member of Comite Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Barry Levatino and wife Linda, and Bryan Levatino and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Brandon and wife Latasha, Kristi Massey and husband Doug, Bradley and wife Nichole, Samantha, Ryan and Justin; great-grandchildren, Riley, Avery, Camille, Antonio, Autumn, Blakely, Brooklyn, Saylor, and soon to arrive Baby Massey and Baby Levatino; sisters, Betty Ford and Margaret Caraway; brother, Michael Woodard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Levatino, Jr.; parents, James "Buddy" and Ethel Brunson Woodard; and brother, James "Sonny" Woodward. A viewing will be held at Comite Baptist Church, 12250 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm and will resume on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 12 pm until funeral service at 2 pm. Interment in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that all donations be made out to Comite Baptist Church or to the , 10528 Kentshire Ct. in Baton Rouge. Please visit www.resthavenbatonrouge.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
