Thou shall rejoice in every good thing the Lord thy God has given thee. Deut. 26:11. On Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 God saw fit to bring his child home and Lizzie Hayes Robins gained her wings and transcended into heaven surrounded by family. Lizzie was the eleventh child of twelve born to the union of the late Granville and Clara Hayes from Clinton, Louisiana. She was the proud mother of thirteen children born in the union of matrimony between her and the late Samuel Bernard Robins Sr. Lizzie is survived by one brother, Clovis Hayes and all her children, Samuel Jr., Connie, James, Prentice, Lovie, Ruby, Sarah, David, Steven, Kelvin, Tony, Douglas, and Marsha as well as their spouses, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday, Jan. 11. Visitation is from 10 AM until the service beginning at noon at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road, Baton Rouge. Entombment at southern memorial gardens, Blount Rd., with a repast following in the church auditorium.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020