Lizzie Woods departed this life on July 14, 2020 at the of 85. Visitation Friday 6 pm - 8 pm. Religious service Saturday July 18, 2020 at 1 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La. Interment Hope Cemetery, Baton Rouge, La. Entrusted service to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.

