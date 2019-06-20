Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd 'Ricky' F. Gordy. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Ricky" Lloyd Fredrick Gordy was a native of Tallulah, LA and a long time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He passed away on June 17, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 24, 1948. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Charlotte A. Gordy; step-daughter, Lisa Saia, Baton Rouge; step-son, Walter Fournet and wife Leslie, Tega Cay, SC; niece, Brandi Goodman and husband Kerry, Meridian MS; nephew, Lou Swann, Walker, LA; step-grandson, Rory Ventress, Austin TX; step-granddaughters, Danielle Ventress, New Orleans, LA, Brittany Fournet, Mt Pleasant, SC and Nicole F. Koverman and husband Nathan, Fort Mill, SC; great niece, London Goodman and great nephews, Lawson Goodman, Meridian, MS and Chase Swann, Walker, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd F. and Mildred Clark Gordy; sister, Lynne Swann and step-son, Michael Fournet. An Army veteran, Ricky served in the Vietnam War. He was a long time employee of PBC Industrial Supplies, from 1983 to December 2017 when he retired. It was a second home to him. Ricky loved going to the cooking classes at Ruffino's Restaurant and he loved cooking at home, some of the many recipes from those classes. At home, he was quite a chef and he liked to share some of the food he cooked with friends. The greatest compliment of all was when a friend's son called us and wanted to know from which restaurant we bought that shrimp and corn soup. He loved cooking for his family and he made the best fried turkey during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. He will be dearly missed by all of us, not just for his cooking, but for his humor, kindness and loving ways, in which he treated all of us. He was a wonderful husband, step-father, step-grandfather and step-father-in-law. He was loved so much by all of the family that we really should remove step out of the relationships. He was a member of St. Patrick Church. He served as an usher for many years at the 10:00 o'clock mass. A Mass celebrating Ricky's life will be officiated by Father Michael Miceli at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 11:00 AM in Baton Rouge on June 22, 2019. Visitation will be held prior to mass beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow, immediately, at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Reception to follow at Greenoaks Life Reception Center. Pallbearers will be Rory Ventress, Joel Branch, Hal Canning, Lou Swann, John Blackwell and Gee Bridges. Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Weber, Walter Fournet, Carl Guillot, Sonny Pate and Barry Hebert. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Ochsner Hospital, Dr. Brady Guillory, nurses, and staff at The Carpenter House at St. Joseph Hospice during his final days. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice, 10615 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70809 or . "Ricky" Lloyd Fredrick Gordy was a native of Tallulah, LA and a long time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. 