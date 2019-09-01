Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Adcock died quietly on Friday, August 30. He was born on December 14, 1929 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota. He is survived by his sister Betty, whom he loved dearly. A graduate of Baton Rouge High, he is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he had a career working at Delta Mechanical and was highly respected for his work in the industrial market, primarily at the paper mills. His word was his bond which led to his successful career. Lloyd lived in Clio, Louisiana on the Amite River until his death. He loved to travel and his favorite traveling companion was his sister Betty. He often visited Maine and Cozumel, Mexico. He was one of those who thoroughly enjoyed NASCAR racing. He was also a big LSU fan, which is easily understood. Every year the LSU baseball team went to Omaha, so did Lloyd to lend his enthusiastic support. He is one of the fortunate few able to spend his entire life residing at home, enjoying himself and in the company of wonderful friends caring for each other. Lloyd, we all pray the lobster in heaven is as good as you found in Maine and Cozumel. Safe travels, Friend. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019

