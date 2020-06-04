Brother Lloyd B. Brown, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was born July 7, 1927, in Plaquemine, Louisiana. He was a faithful member of McKowen Missionary Baptist Church - Reverend Gerard A. Robinson, Sr. Mr. Brown was a retired State Employee. He departed life on June 1, 2020, at the age of 92. He was survived by his loving wife Mrs. Wilma Spriggs Brown, his sister Mattie Lecoq of New Orleans, La., his daughters Lois E. Brown, Cheryl L. Brown, Mary P. Brown, Marsha Y. Mills (Kevin Mills), Myra Y. Brown, his cherished son-in-law Edward L. Fort, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Ms. Odelia Williams, his father Kater Brown, and his daughter Mrs. Deborah Ann BrownLee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store