Obituary

Widely-known broadcaster Lloyd Charles ""Chip"" Fletcher, 70, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born July 5, 1949, to Lloyd and Regina Kugler Fletcher. He met his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Ponchatoula native and longtime journalist Cindy Heitman Fletcher, when they were each working on the air at different radio stations. They wed July 31, 1981, and shared a boundless love. He received the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters special achievement award for his accomplishments in advertising sales along with numerous other awards, and served on the Richard Murphy Hospice Board of Directors as well as the Hammond Mayor's Committee for the Handicapped. He worked for WVOG Radio in New Orleans, WTGI, WFPR and WHMD in Hammond; WKJN in Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa Television. His leisure affiliations included the Florida Parishes and Golden Oldies car clubs. He was an expert on Thunderbirds and won many awards in competition. He loved the outdoors and was an accomplished fisherman. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, horseback and motorcycle riding, swimming and running. He was a familiar sight around Hammond walking his much-loved dogs. Besides his soothing, polished voice, penchant for nice clothes and cowboy boots and his fastidious personal appearance, he was known for his upbeat attitude and keen sense of humor. He always wanted to see the best in people. Simply put, he was a good man. He was a 1968 graduate of Hammond High School, where he lettered in track, as well as the Elkins Institute of Broadcasting in New Orleans. He also attended the University of New Orleans. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Fletcher of Deming, New Mexico; and Melanie Fletcher Van Aken (Fred) of Blanco, Texas; five aunts, his Godmother Louise Kugler Bole of Metairie; Verna Kugler Price of Baton Rouge; Audrey Kugler Brady, Marilyn Fletcher Scott and Linda Fletcher Cowan, all of Hammond; one uncle, Gene Fletcher of Ponchatoula; one sister-in-law, Judy Heitman Bergeron (Randy) of Walker; three brothers-in-law, Tim Heitman (Terri) and Danny Heitman (Catherine), all of Baton Rouge; and Randy Heitman (Marijo) of Newport News, Virginia; special nieces whom he loved as his own children, Amanda Bergeron of Hammond; his Goddaughter Gena Bergeron of Baton Rouge; and Anya Heitman Perreault of Newport News, Virginia; and other numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, who gave him his incredible work ethic; father, mother-in-law Gloria Tucker Heitman, father-in-law William B. Heitman, a brother-in-law Gerry Heitman, and many aunts and uncles. Special thanks go to St. Joseph Hospice, Acadian Ambulance, North Oaks Medical Center, the Hammond Fire Department, Dr. Michael A. Dunn and Harvey Jones. A memorial Mass will be held in the near future.

