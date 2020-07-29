Lloyd E. Landry, Jr., known to many as Lobo, passed away on July 27, 2020. Lloyd was a kind and simple man. He was selfless and enjoyed helping and giving to others. He served as Boy Scout leader where he loved being outdoors and teaching the scouts. He volunteered his time with the Red Cross during many storms. Lloyd retired from Local 53 Insulators Union and cherished his many co-workers and friends. Lloyd is survived by his wife Debra, two sons Luke and Mark, mother Birdie Landry, brother Gary Landry and wife Linda, three sisters - Judy Starrett (Lloyd's angel and saint here on earth) and husband Rich, Wendy Thibodeaux and husband Ronnie, and Glenda McGraw and husband Carey. Lloyd was preceded in death by his father Lloyd E. Landry, Sr. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Maison de Fleur Assisted Living in Denham Springs for their loving care of Lloyd. As per Lloyd's wishes, there will be no services. Rest in Peace Lloyd.

