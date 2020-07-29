1/1
Lloyd E. Landry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd E. Landry, Jr., known to many as Lobo, passed away on July 27, 2020. Lloyd was a kind and simple man. He was selfless and enjoyed helping and giving to others. He served as Boy Scout leader where he loved being outdoors and teaching the scouts. He volunteered his time with the Red Cross during many storms. Lloyd retired from Local 53 Insulators Union and cherished his many co-workers and friends. Lloyd is survived by his wife Debra, two sons Luke and Mark, mother Birdie Landry, brother Gary Landry and wife Linda, three sisters - Judy Starrett (Lloyd's angel and saint here on earth) and husband Rich, Wendy Thibodeaux and husband Ronnie, and Glenda McGraw and husband Carey. Lloyd was preceded in death by his father Lloyd E. Landry, Sr. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Maison de Fleur Assisted Living in Denham Springs for their loving care of Lloyd. As per Lloyd's wishes, there will be no services. Rest in Peace Lloyd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved