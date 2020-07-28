Lloyd Funchess Jr. passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of eighty-six (86). Lloyd was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a graduate of University High School in 1953. He received a BA from Louisiana College as well as a MA from Louisiana State University in Education. Lloyd was best known as a sixth grade teacher and later principal of Magnolia Woods Elementary School. He was recognized as Louisiana Educator of Distinction in 1978. He authored the children's book "Tiny Shiny"; a tribute to the Christmas spirit. Lloyd served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and is recognized as a Korean War veteran. His life's passion was aviation; specifically, flying seaplanes both commercially and professionally in South Louisiana. Lloyd also owned planes privately and utilized them for transport to his camp that he and his special friend, Gwendolyn Bergeron built in the marshes south of Morgan City, Louisiana. Lloyd made friends easily and built lifelong relationships with those of similar interests. Lloyds additional interests included all LSU athletics and NFL football. He is survived by his son Van Funchess, longtime companion Gwendolyn Bergeron and her immediate family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Gladys Kent Funchess, father Lloyd Funchess and his former wife Betty Laborde of Mansura, Louisiana. Special thanks to the Louisiana Veterans War Home in Jackson, Louisiana where he resided for the previous two and a half years. Also, to the Baton Rouge General Hospital and Lane Regional Hospital of Zachary who provided care during his final days. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11 am-12 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12 pm. Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

