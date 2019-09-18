Lloyd Green, a native and resident of Convent. He passed away at United Medical Rehabilitation Hospital in Gonzales, at 12:35 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019., He was 65. Visiting at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, St. James, Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Samuel Jones. Interment in church cemetery. Survived by his daughter: Anna Green. His son Deshaune (Janell) Green. Sisters: Delores and Donnie Green. Brothers: Clarence, Jr. (Audrey) Green, Howard, Sr., Claude (Betty), and Michael and Ricky (Patricia) Green. Three grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Clarence Green, Sr. and Pearl Harris Green. Two brothers: Focus and Edward Green. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019