Lloyd Joseph Comeaux, 85, a native of Plaqumine and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Lloyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend. He was a good man who enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting. Lloyd also served in the Navy and did mechanical work for most of his life. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 65 years, May Ann Bourg Comeaux; one daughter, Jimmie Lynn Morales; one grandchild, Dana LeJeune; two great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Brody LeJeune; three great great grandchildren, Jaxon, Jase and James LeJeune; three siblings, Gail Richard, Vernita Foster and Edgar Comeaux. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 8:30 until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020